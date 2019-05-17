Police investigating after mail stolen in northwest OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Neighbors across northwest OKC are looking into their mailboxes only to find nothing there.

“There was nothing in our mailbox and the mailbox door was open, so I started combing through footage to try and find anything,” said Reuben Seymour.

Seymour was expecting a number of letters to be delivered at his home. So, when he found his mailbox empty, he knew something wasn’t right.

“I was pretty disappointed,” Seymour said.

And he’s not the only one. You can see on video captured by Seymour’s security system, a white Ford F-150 going from house to house checking inside mailboxes, stealing anything from bills to even a swimsuit.

“The video also showed other mailboxes being driven up to by this same truck. So, there’s probably a number of people in that neighborhood that had mail stolen,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police.

OKC Police have now launched an investigation as multiple other reports have now come in. Some even outside Seymour’s neighborhood. Police said they believe the same suspect is also responsible for a car burglary. Neighbors now saying it’s violating.

“It’s kind of scary because a lot of stuff comes through the mail. My banking information, credit card bills, just personal mail. Somebody could be sending me money or a check. That’s kind of scary,” said neighbor Aquinta Cook.

Seymour said he’s lucky only a few letters were taken from his mailbox, but he doesn’t want it to happen to anyone else.

“I hope that they suffer the consequences for sure. I feel like there’s some pretty serious consequences for tampering with the mail. I hope they get to feel all of them,” Seymour said.

One of the homeowners believes since it’s graduation season, the suspect may have been after cash or cards being mailed.

Mailbox tampering is considered a federal offense.