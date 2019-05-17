Precure Nursery – Summer Color

Are you looking for that great color for the summer? Please come and see us! One thing that we love to try in the summertime to get that great color and attract butterflies is planting butterfly bush. Some of these newer varieties have different colors. You will see dark pinks, fuchsia pinks, purples, and blues. All kinds of things to add color and interest to your garden and bloom all summer long.

Don’t give up on your perennials either. We have lots of late blooming perennials such as black-eyed susans, daisies, veronicas, salvias, and sages – all to give that extra punch of color into your yard or landscape for the spring and summer. Come and see us!

Precure Nursery & Garden Center is here to help. Visit us at 8125 W Reno Avenue to make your landscape dreams a reality! Visit PrecureNursery.com

Have a landscape or gardening question? Ask the gardening expert here:

This content sponsored by Precure Nursery and Garden Center.