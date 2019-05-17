× Sooners Perfect to Open NCAA Regional

Three pitchers combined to throw a perfect game and top-ranked Oklahoma run-ruled Maryland-Baltimore County 12-0 in five innings in the NCAA regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman on Friday night.

Giselle Juarez threw three innings, striking out six, while Mariah Lopez and Shannon Saile both struck out the side in one inning of work each, combining for 12 total strikeouts and the first perfect game in OU’s NCAA Tournament history.

Oklahoma’s offense took care of the rest.

A bloop single by Jocelyn Alo just inside the right field line scored Sydney Romero in the first inning to put OU up 1-0.

Then the home run ball took over.

Grace Lyons hit a two-run home run in the second, and Caleigh Clifton and Nicole Mendes both hit two-run home runs in the third to make it 7-0.

Oklahoma then tacked on five more runs in the fourth inning.

Alo walked with the bases loaded to make it 8-0.

Kylie Lundberg got a two-run single to make it 10-0, an RBI single by Mendes made it 11-0, then a groundout by Eliyah Flores scored Lundberg to cap the scoring.

Oklahoma advances to play Wisconsin in the regional on Saturday at 3:00 pm, with the winner advancing to the regional final Sunday.

Oklahoma has now won 40 straight games overall, 48 in a row at home, and have won 34 of their last 36 home games in the NCAA Tournament.

OU improved to 50-2 on the season.