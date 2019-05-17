Traffic alert: Accident along southbound I-44 causing major delays

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to work on Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a rollover accident along southbound I-44, near N.W. 10th St.

Troopers say the accident is causing major delays in the area.

OKC: I44 Southbound between 23rd and 10th Street: Injury collision: Roadway is blocked. – KM — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) May 17, 2019

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department warned drivers to find an alternate route and avoid I-44.

Injury crash on I-44 in the SB lanes at NW 10th. Traffic is snarled. Find alternate route. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 17, 2019

