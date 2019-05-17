Traffic alert: Accident along southbound I-44 causing major delays

Traffic alert: Rollover accident causing major delays along I-44 in Oklahoma City
Posted 7:34 am, May 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route to work on Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a rollover accident along southbound I-44, near N.W. 10th St.

Troopers say the accident is causing major delays in the area.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department warned drivers to find an alternate route and avoid I-44.

