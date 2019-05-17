× Tulsa police searching for man charged in child sexual abuse case

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who is accused of a horrendous crime.

Investigators say 38-year-old Curtis Cochran is charged with two counts of child neglect, two counts of child sexual abuse, abuse by caretaker, pointing a firearm, and possession of drugs.

According to FOX 23, the charges stem from a time when Cochran was staying with his girlfriend, her three young grandchildren and her 24-year-old daughter, who is mentally disabled.

Police say Cochran tased and threatened the 24-year-old with a gun. He is also accused of selling her for sex in exchange for drugs dozens of times.

The Tulsa World reports that a 6-year-old child testified that Cochran sexually abused her and another young girl at his home. One of the other children told the court that he could hear the sexual abuse occurring and was tased by Cochran.

According to online court records, Cochran’s trial for the charges was scheduled to begin on May 20 in Tulsa County District Court.

However, a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance last month.

Cochran is a white man, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police consider him dangerous and warn that you should not approach him if you see him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.