× Tulsa student accepted into Juilliard’s dance program

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa student is headed to one of the most prestigious dance programs in the world.

Griffin Massey tried just about every sport before he landed on ballet. The 18-year-old has been dancing since he was just 8-years-old but never thought that he would be recognized for his skills.

However, an opportunity to learn from those at Juilliard piqued his interest.

“A few summers ago, I went to their summer intensive because they had a summer dance intensive and I was just like, it’s something to do for three weeks of the summer,” Griffin Massey told KJRH. “About a week or two into it, I fell in love. this is where I want to be, this is where I want to dance, this is where I want to go to college.”

In order to train more, Massey started taking online classes for his senior year.

Now, he is just one of 24 students who have been accepted into Juilliard’s dance program this year.

He leaves for New York in August.