Two juveniles safe after trapped in river

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. – Officials in Cleveland County say two juveniles are now safe after getting trapped in the Canadian River.

Noble and Cleveland County officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The caller told police one was in the current while the other was hanging onto a branch.

Rescuers used landmarks to locate the two, and send a boat to get them.

Both are now safe.

Officials are investigating the incident and how the juveniles ended up in the river.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.