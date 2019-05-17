Rescan Instructions

Two juveniles safe after trapped in river

Posted 7:55 pm, May 17, 2019, by

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. – Officials in Cleveland County say two juveniles are now safe after getting trapped in the Canadian River.

Noble and Cleveland County officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The caller told police one was in the current while the other was hanging onto a branch.

Rescuers used landmarks to locate the two, and send a boat to get them.

Both are now safe.

Officials are investigating the incident and how the juveniles ended up in the river.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.