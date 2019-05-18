× Another No Hitter Fuels Sooners to Regional Final

Through two games in the NCAA regional, the top overall seed still hasn’t allowed a hit.

Oklahoma squared off with Wisconsin looking to advance to the regional final Sunday and it was no contest.

The Sooners got on the board early after scoring a run off of an error, however the story was Giselle Juarez. She had already thrown two no hitters this season and the Badgers couldn’t figure her out.

OU entered the fourth, got the bases loaded with just one out, but couldn’t get a run across the board. Then following that, in the bottom half of the fourth Juarez came in and struck out her 10th, 11th and 12th batters of the game.

The OU got the bats working. A Grace Green single to right scored Caleigh Clifton and OU had a 2-0 advantage.

Then in the 7th, with one on, Clifton hit a bomb to left center field and OU had a 4-0 lead.

That’s when Giselle Juarez came in to close out. She struck out her 16th batter to record her third no hitter of the season and fourth overall for the Sooners. Oklahoma took down Wisconsin 4-0 to advance to Sunday’s regional final. Oklahoma has now won 41 straight games.

That leaves Wisconsin, UMBC and Notre Dame to battle it out for that 1pm regional final start.