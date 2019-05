COALGATE, Okla. – Several reports of damage and injuries have been reported out of Coalgate, Oklahoma.

The reports come from the Tall Oaks Plant 8 miles NNE of Coalgate.

Two injuries have been reported as well as multiple parked cars damaged.

The National Weather Service did not issue any tornado warnings with this storm, however, that does not always mean there wasn’t one.

It is unclear at this time if it was a tornado or high straight-line winds that caused the damage.