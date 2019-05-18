Downtown streets, Myriad Gardens remain closed; cleanup project delayed due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the city and Devon Energy say the cleanup from Wednesday’s incident has been delayed due to weather and streets surrounding the building remain closed.

“Because of today’s inclement weather, and our priority on safety, efforts to remove debris from the Devon Tower have been hampered. Additional glass has fallen from the building, and the rain and strong wind have compromised the integrity of other damaged glass. This has made it necessary to maintain the security perimeter on streets and parks around the building.

We continue to advance our remediation efforts and are taking advantage of weather windows to make additional progress.

Late Friday, a 16-foot piece of steel piping that was loose and resting against the glass on the 50th-floor level was successfully retrieved.

Remediation of potential hazards continues to be our sole focus, with a goal to reopen the cordoned-off areas at street level as soon as it is safe to do so.

While Sheridan and Robinson avenues and the Myriad Gardens remain closed for safety, pedestrians are reminded that they should refrain from attempting to access the area. Those who need to access downtown areas should allow for additional time.”