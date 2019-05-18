Edmond family claims development property flooded their yard with sewage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND - Tracy Case says water running off the development property across the street and flooding her yard is nothing new, so she expected her property to be under water after Saturday morning's rain. What she didn't expect was the smell. “The fact that they busted a sewer line earlier in the week and nobody even told us, that’s not acceptable," Case told News 4. "Now the entire south part of our property is contaminated. What are we going to do?”

Case says she reached out to Block One Communities, and the development manager told her they had busted a sewage pipe earlier in the week. She says they built a dam to try and contain the sewage but it didn't old. The only answer Case said she's received is that they will have someone out there to check things out after it dries up. "Every time it rains, water comes off of the property on to ours. As soon as it stops raining the water starts receding," Case said. "It`s not receded at all. There`s probably still water coming off that property on to ours."

After contacting the development company Case said she called the city. “They said it was not Edmond sewer lines, but Oklahoma City lines. That DEQ and EPA knew about the break, but they weren’t sure whether DEQ and EPA knew it had breached that dam ad polluted our yard.” Case says that causes even more concern because the water in her yard drains into Chisholm Creek.

News 4 did reach out to the Block One Communities development manager, but he declined to comment.