ODOC searching for fugitive missing since May 2

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a man who never returned the Carver Transitional Center after work on May 2.

Gary W. Stapp, 50, was serving multiple Oklahoma County sentences for second-degree burglary. He has criminal convictions for drug possession, possession of stolen property, car theft, forgery, burglary, and others stretching back to 1987.

Stapp is described as white, 6′ tall, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has more than a dozen tattoos, including a wizard and dogs on his left arm, as well as a swastika on his right leg, and an eagle, devil, skulls, horse head, naked woman and faces on his right arm.

He has used numerous aliases including Gary Stouts, Gary Rhoads, Troy McCoy and Nikki Rhoads.

The public should not approach Stapp or attempt to apprehend him. Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.