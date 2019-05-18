Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Turn around, don’t drown: Metro sees inch per hour of rain

Posted 12:09 pm, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, May 18, 2019

WARR ACRES, Okla. - Rapid rainfall rates of an inch an hour fell across the west metro this morning.

That caused street flooding at Hammond Ave., a notorious area of poor drainage in Warr Acres.

One driver stalled their vehicle out in the high water that was up to the windows at one point.

A reminder to "turn around, don't drown" as flood waters can and will disable your vehicle.

The Warr Acres Fire Department sent a crew out to check on the driver, a situation that causes emergency responders to route resources to calls that are avoidable.

