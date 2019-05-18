War of Will finishes first in Preakness

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Country House No. 20, Maximum Security No. 7, and Code of Honor No. 13 fight for position in the final turn during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 04, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky.

War of Will has won the 144th Preakness.

After finishing well out of the money in the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post, War of Will charged to victory after again starting from the rail on Saturday.

Everfast finished second and Owendale took third.

Bodexpress reared up from the starting gate and threw jockey John Velazquez immediately as the race started. Bodexpress completed the race minus Velazaquez, who said he was OK.

Improbable, the 5-2 favorite, finished far back.

For the first time since 1951, the Preakness was without any of the top four horses that crossed the finish line in the Kentucky Derby.

Improbable finished fifth before being bumped up to fourth following the disqualification of Maximum Security.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Improbable went off as the favorite in the Preakness. Baffert was seeking his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory after winning last year on his way to a Triple Crown with Justify.

Jockey Mike Smith was aboard Improbable after Irad Ortiz Jr. rode the horse in the Derby. Ortiz switched to Bourbon War.

