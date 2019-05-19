Bethany medical marijuana dispensary has lighting stolen

BETHANY, Okla.- A thief was caught on camera stealing LED lights from the front of a medical marijuana shop. Now the dispensary fears it could get worse.

“My mom gets here and she notices the lights are gone and we’re like, ‘Whoa. Where’s our lights?’” said MediCann-OK’s Alyxus Nerio.

The medical marijuana dispensary in Bethany once had bright lights out front to attract customers, but now they’ve gone dark.

“It’s really unnerving too because the reality is that this person most likely staked out the dispensary,” said manager Nathan Wood.

The thief was caught on surveillance making a quick getaway after stealing the led rope lighting from the front of MediCann-OK.

“In order to steal the lights, he went down to the antique shop and stole their ladder. Got our lights and then put the ladder back,” Nerio said.

The shop has been open for only four months now and so far, has had no issues. But with break-ins at other dispensaries across the state, Medi-Cann now fears other thefts could happen.

“Most businesses they plan if they get broken into and with dispensaries, especially with how many there are, and with the amount of product that’s inside the store. And with so many people being new, it’s just so risk,” Wood said.

But the staff said they have security guards on site and a state-of-the-art security system to be ready for whatever comes next.

“It’s a reality to be very aware if you are a dispensary that people are targeting you specifically,” Wood said.

The dispensary has filed a police report. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Bethany Police.