Multiple school districts closed Monday due to risk of severe weather

UPDATE: Mid-Del school officials say Midwest City High School’s graduation will no longer be held Monday, May 20. It has been moved to Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m., at the Cox Convention Center.

MOORE, Okla. – Multiple school districts have announced they will be closed Monday, May 20, due to anticipated severe weather.

Moore school officials said they “believe this is the best decision for our students, staff and families as their health and safety are priority. Please ensure safety plans are in place for your family in case needed for severe weather.”

A make-up day will not be needed for missed school on Monday for Moore Public Schools. And, afternoon and evening activities on Monday are also canceled.

Moore school officials say all safe rooms will be completed by the end of July 2019. They currently have four that are near completion and 31 completed.

Oklahoma City Public Schools also says they have canceled all classes and activities have been canceled for Monday, May 20, due to the risk of severe weather.

Other districts closing include Mustang, Yukon and Mid-Del schools.

