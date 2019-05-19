OHP: Kansas man drowns in Arkansas River while swimming with friends

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – A Kansas man drowned last week while swimming with friends in the Arkansas River in Kay County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened May 16 around 11:30 p.m. on the Arkansas River, .1 mile south of the Oklahoma State Line in Kay County.

According to a trooper’s report, Gary Reece, 57, of Arkansas City, Kansas, was swimming with friends when he went under for an unknown reason and did not resurface.

Reece’s body was found .3 miles south of where the incident happened in four feet of water.