Oklahoma man suspected of fatally shooting his roommate

Posted 11:39 am, May 19, 2019, by and


BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A man suspected of fatally shooting his roommate is expected to appear in an Oklahoma courtroom on a murder complaint.

Bartlesville Police Department Capt. Jay Hastings says 45-year-old Shawn Lynch was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Kolton Joshua Edwards. Authorities say Lynch is expected to appear Monday in Washington County District Court.

Hastings says the shooting was reported about 10:16 p.m. Friday at a residence in Bartlesville, about 41 miles north of Tulsa. Edwards was transported to a Tulsa hospital by a private car, FOX 23 reports, where he later died.

Lynch fled the scene but was later contacted by law enforcement and agreed to turn himself in.

Hastings says detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered evidence from the residence. He says the shooting remains under investigation.

