OSU Advances to Super Regionals, Faces Florida State

If Oklahoma State is going to compete in the Women’s College World Series, they’re going to have to take down the reigning national champion Florida State Seminoles.

Oklahoma State took down Tulsa 2-1 on Saturday to win their first regional since 2011. The win was OSU’s 42nd. The last time they won 42 games was the year they last went to a super regional.

OSU mounted their 16th come from behind win over TU to earn the W. Trailing 1-0, Maddi Sue Montgomery hit one off the left field wall and Samantha Show hustled all the way around to score to square it at one.

Show also pitched a gem. She didn’t walk a single person all game. She also notched her 18th complete game of the year.

But in the clutch, it was Sydney Springfield that came through. With one on, she hit a dart to center field, that scored Kiley Naomi and OSU had a 2-1 lead.

In the 7th, Maddi Sue Montgomery caught a pop fly that ended the game giving OSU a 2-1 win.