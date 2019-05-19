‘Road Closed’ signs being stolen near areas of high water, Wagoner County officials say 

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Wagoner County are investigating after “Road Closed” signs near high water areas are being stolen, leading to the rescue of one driver.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, around midnight, dispatchers received a call that someone had driven into high water near Hall Ranch Road and S. 280 Road.

The caller told dispatch water was getting into the vehicle and help was needed.

Two deputies and a fire chief responded, wading through chest-deep water for approximately 100 yards to the stranded driver and carried them to safety.

The department says people are stealing the Road Closed signs blocking off high water areas, which poses a threated to drivers who do not know about high water.

“These signs are put up to prevent citizens from entering dangerous areas. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will prosecute anyone caught removing county signs to the fullest extent of the law,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Officials say if you see a Road Closed sign, turn around, don’t drown.