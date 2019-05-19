× Sooners Streak Snapped Straight Into Super Regionals

Oklahoma entered Sunday winners of 41 straight games and 49 straight at home. Standing in their way of a tenth straight super regional was Wisconsin. A team that had to beat OU twice to end the Sooners season.

In the first game OU started strong. Sydney Romero hit a bomb to left to give Oklahoma a 1-0 lead. However, OU struggled to get runs in after that. But in the 6th, the bottom fell out. With two on, Caroline Hedgecock put down a squeeze bunt that scored Taylor Johnson. That was the first run OU had given up in two years in a regional.

The next batter was Jolie Fish of Carl Albert. The freshman laid down a sac bunt that scored a run. Wisconson’s 2-1 lead would hold.

In the 7th, Sydney Romero was at the dish with one on, but she grounded out and the Sooners dropped their first game since February with a 2-1 defeat. That 41 game win streak was done.

OU didn’t have time to sulk. They played 25 minutes later with their season on the line.

OU got the first run across the board with a Sydney Romero sac fly and the Sooners had an early 1-0.

Then in the top of the fourth, the freshman Grace Green hit a solo home run which gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead.

G Juarez picked up where she left off from Saturday’s no hitter. She sat down eight and got a pop out to end the game. Oklahoma, who won 2-0, advances to their 10th straight super regional.

Next up for the Sooners, they’ll face the 16th seed Northwestern in Norman.