Teachers, school personnel get in free during June at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, MO. – Silver Dollar City is celebrating teachers and school personnel during the month of June with free admission!

From June 1-30, teachers and school personnel from an accredited public or private K-12 school or college/university in the United States will receive complimentary Silver Dollar City one-day admission. Teachers and school personnel can also buy half-price ($34 plus tax) one-day tickets for up to four members of their immediate family or one guest of their choice.

Teachers and school personnel must present a valid 2019 school photo ID or an officials school paycheck stub at the Silver Dollar City front gate.

