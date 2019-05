TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a Sand Springs woman.

It happened Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. near Sand Springs.

According to a trooper’s report, the crash involved two vehicles.

40-year-old Erin Hausam was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries. The driver of another vehicle was not injured.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation.