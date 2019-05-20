Air Force moves planes ahead of Oklahoma storms

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A U.S. Air Force base in Oklahoma has moved aircraft to other military installations and is recommending staff don’t come to work in anticipation of storms expected to batter the state.

A spokesman says planes at Tinker Air Force Base were moved to other bases over the weekend. He declined to discuss specifics of the aircraft’s movements.

The base outside Oklahoma City remains open, but nonessential staff were given leave to stay home Monday as the region braces for storms forecasters say could bring hail, flooding and wind gusts of up to 80 mph.