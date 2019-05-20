Father allegedly shoots, kills son in NW Oklahoma City, police say

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide on the city’s northwest side.

Oklahoma City police say they responded to the scene near Hefner and Council around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a shooting call.

When police arrived, they found the body of the victim, 20-year-old Brayden Roberts. Police say it appears he was shot to death.

According to police, Roberts became involved in a physical altercation with his father.

Police say the father allegedly shot his son.

The father was interviewed by homicide detectives and released pending further investigation.

This is Oklahoma City’s 30th homicide of the year.

