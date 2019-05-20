× Cleanup continues near Devon Tower following terrifying ordeal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cleanup continues in downtown Oklahoma City following a dramatic rescue last week.

On May 15, around 7:45 a.m., two window-washers were stuck in their cradle at the top of the tower while the wind repeatedly smashed them into the Devon Tower.

As the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Devon Energy employees worked their way to the roof, Oklahoma City Police blocked off roads as glass from the broken windows fell about 900 feet to the ground.

“It was a very tense and scary situation,” said Batallion Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“This is not an event that you can go out and train specifically for,” said Chief Richard Kelley. “This is an event that we have to train in multiple disciplines to be prepared for.”

A tense rescue done in just 45 minutes, something Chief Kelley is proud of.

According to Devon officials, crews are continuing to remove debris from the building Monday morning and say during controlled work on Sunday, some broken glass fell without incident into the safety perimeter around the building.

Devon officials released the following statement Monday: