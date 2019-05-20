× Flooding still a concern for parts of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA- Severe weather brought high-winds, tornadoes, and flash-floods to Central Oklahoma.

Much of the tornadic threat is low for the overnight hours on Monday into Tuesday morning, but flooding remains a threat.

Here is a list of highways which are closed due to high water.

The following highways are closed until further notice due to flooding: (as of 8:25p.m. 5.20.19)

BECKHAM CO.

• The I-40 southern service road (old 66) at MM19 is closed due to road damage.

CHEROKEE CO.

• SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

DELAWARE CO.

• SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

GRANT CO.

• US-81 is closed between Medford and Kansas state line near Caldwell, Kan.

JOHNSTON CO.

• SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.

KAY CO.

• US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.

• SH-11 is closed just west of I-35 near Nardin.

LOVE CO.

• SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

NOBLE CO.

• SH-15 is closed between I-35 and SH-74 near Billings.

• SH-15 is closed between US-77 and Red Rock.

• SH-156 is closed east of US-77 near Marland.

PAWNEE CO.

• SH-18 is closed in Ralston.