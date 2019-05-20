× Four arrested after allegedly assaulting, robbing taxi cab driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four people were arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing a taxi cab driver and taking off in his taxi.

It happened on Saturday outside an apartment complex near NW 34th and MacArthur.

“When they made contact with the victim, he was visually shaken up,” Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “He drives a taxi cab and had responded a call to an apartment complex in that area. When he arrived, an individual jumped into the cab, pointed a gun at him and demanded the money that he had.”

According to the police report, the suspects pistol-whipped him and then stole his taxi.

A short time later, police found the stolen taxi about a block away in the 5800 block of NW 33rd. A short time later, police responded to the same area where the robbery took place in response to an altercation between a group of people believed to be the suspects.

“Those suspects were later identified as the actual suspects involved in the robbery and were taken into custody,” Morgan said.

Three of those suspects were identified as Steven Dallas Kasper, Alexus Marie Dunlap and Deaungelo Marquay Williams.