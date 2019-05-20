× Jeopardy moved to KAUT Freedom 43

OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to continuing severe weather coverage from the 4 Warn Storm Team, today’s episode of Jeopardy will air today at 5 p.m. on KAUT Freedom 43.

If severe weather coverage continues this evening, all NBC Primetime programming will be moved to KAUT Freedom 43.

This includes tonight’s finales of The Voice and Enemy Within.

However, if the severity of the weather warrants, the 4Warn Storm coverage will break into programming on both stations.

All episodes will be available to watch NBC primetime programs on NBC.com the next day.