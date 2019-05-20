× Liberal leave authorized for all shifts at Tinker Air Force Base due to severe weather

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The Tinker Installation Commander has authorized “liberal leave” for all shifts at Tinker Air Force Base for Monday due to severe weather conditions.

Tinker officials say all shifts, beginning with 1st shift on Monday, for Tinker Air Force base personnel, except those designated weather essential/emergency, are authorized liberal leave.

The policy will remain in effect for remaining shifts, swing/mid(grave). Military members should coordinate with supervisors, but liberal leave is recommended, Tinker officials say.

Employees using liberal leave should tell their immediate supervisor they are taking leave.

Tinker officials say they will continue to watch the weather conditions and will issue operating status updates as needed.