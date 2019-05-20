Local vet fed up after rise in treating dogs with THC in their system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local vet is fed up after a rise in the number of dogs brought in with THC in their system.

They say ever since Oklahoma passed the use of medical marijuana, they're seeing more and more dogs in their office and all of them showing the horrible side effects of exposure.

"It's heartbreaking," said Dana Call, the ICU Nurse for Neel's Veterinary Hospital.

The use of marijuana for medical reason can be good for some, but not when our furry friends are around.

"Vomiting, drooling, pupils will be dilated and something, a change in their mental state," Call. "There have been reports of fatalities due to complications with the exposure of the toxin."

THC can also cause dogs to have seizures and a change in heart rate.

Call says they've seen cases like this one too many times.

"We're not out to report anybody," said Call. "We're not out to turn you in. We are not out to get you in trouble, we are just here to serve you and help your pet."

She says some dog owners will even lie about whether they were exposed to THC or not.

"That will set us on a treatment of protocol versus running a lot of tests that might not be necessary and add an additional cost to the client," said Call.

Call says cats are also affected by THC, but not as much as dogs.

She has advice to pet owners who use marijuana.

"Keeping them in child-proof containers and things that the animal can't get into," said Call. "Make sure your pets are not in the room."

The sooner you get your dog to the vet, if they are exposed, the better chance they have to live.

"We don't ever want to lose a patient, if it's at all possible that we can help them and save them, so the more people know about the side effects and the hazards," Call said.