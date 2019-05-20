Metro high school graduations postponed due to severe weather risk

PIEDMONT, Okla. – Two high school graduations in the Oklahoma City metro area have been rescheduled due to a high risk of severe weather Monday night.

School officials at Piedmont High School say graduation has been postponed until Tuesday.

Piedmont High School graduation will now take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Doors open at 11 a.m.

And, officials with Mid-Del schools say graduation for Midwest City High School has moved to Wednesday.

That graduation will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Cox Convention Center.