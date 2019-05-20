Officials: Protect your pets during severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – As severe storms are expected to move across Oklahoma on Monday, residents are encouraged to create their own emergency kits in order to be prepared if severe weather strikes.

In addition to taking care of your family members, you should also prepare for your pets.

The National Weather Service is predicting severe flooding and possible tornadoes across the Sooner State, which could be disastrous for pets left outdoors.

Animals should never be left chained up or penned up outside where they have no escape from rising waters, strong winds, and flying debris.

If you are planning to move your family to a storm shelter, take your pets with you, if at all possible. Also, remember to bring food, water and any medications they might need with you.

Officials with Edmond Animal Services say that you should make sure your pets have some type of identification on them.