OKC recreation centers closed due to weather, trash collection halted

OKLAHOMA CITY — The City of Oklahoma City has announced a postponement in trash and recycling collection due to the threat of severe weather.

According to city officials, crews from the city’s utilities department stopped residential trash and recycling collection at 10 a.m. Monday. Collection on Tuesday is also expected to be delayed by an hour.

The city is reminding residents if their trash day is Monday and it was not picked up, they should set it out again by 6 a.m. Wednesday. If it is not picked up by 5 p.m. Wednesday, they are asked to contact Utilities Customer Service at 405-297-2833 to report it as missed.

“Tuesday’s trash pickup will begin at 7 a.m., an hour later than usual. Tuesday trash customers should wait until 6 a.m. tomorrow to put their trash and recycling carts on the curb to avoid problems with potentially heavy rainfall today and tonight,” a press release issued Monday morning states.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, the city also announced recreation centers are closed.

For more information, call 405-297-2833