Oklahoma agencies prepare for severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma agencies are preparing for anticipated severe weather Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday.

According to Governor Kevin Stitt’s office, the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is activated and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is communicating with city, county, tribal and private sector emergency managers and other partners across the state.

Stitt is urging Oklahomans to be prepared for severe weather, which includes tornadoes, hail, flooding and high winds.

OEM and other state agencies are receiving regular updates from the National Weather Service forecast offices in Norman, Tulsa, and Amarillo. And, OEM has brought in an advance team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 6 to help facilitate the delivery of any federal resources that may be needed during the incident.

The state has also activated severe weather preparedness messaging on Lamar digital outdoor boards in the Oklahoma City metro area and ODOT highway digital message signs statewide.