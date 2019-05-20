OSBI: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Okla. – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Blackwell overnight.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, Blackwell police received calls that shots were fired and a vehicle had been struck in the 1300 block of South Main.

When officers arrived at the scene, dispatch received another call about more reports of shots being fired from a white pickup truck at different locations around town.

Officers found the pickup and a pursuit began, “and shots were fired,” officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

The truck stopped near 13th and Doolin Avenue.

When officers approached the truck, they found 34-year-old Michael Ann Godsey deceased in the driver seat. Officials say she was the only passenger in the truck.

OSBI says two Blackwell police officers were involved in the shooting; one sustained minor injuries and both are on paid administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation.