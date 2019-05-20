Watch Now: severe weather coverage
Recycling collection suspended for remainder of Monday in Edmond

Posted 2:35 pm, May 20, 2019

EDMOND, Okla. – The City of Edmond says recycling collection has been suspended for the remainder of Monday due to severe weather.

City officials say Republic Services suspended recycling collection and if yours was not picked up Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday.

Recycling collection for the rest of Edmond will be delayed one day for the rest of the week.

Solid Waste Collection is on schedule to finish Monday’s service routes. Trash pickup will remain on normal schedules throughout the week.

