Severe Weather Day: Stay weather aware, no need to panic

OKLAHOMA CITY- Today is a serious severe weather threat day across Oklahoma.

Please be mindful and have a weather plan in place.

There is no need to panic.

We know you will receive a lot of alerts and we will send you the most important. Be sure to check your phone’s settings.

Here is a timeline for storms. (This will be updated throughout the day)

Monday 10am-2pm: Storms will quickly develop and move into Western Oklahoma.

Monday 2-4pm: Storms will move across I-35, including the OKC Metro.

Monday 4-10pm: Storms will move into Eastern Oklahoma.

The tornado threat for Monday afternoon will be the highest we have seen this season.

Large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning will be probable too.

The main risk will be flash flooding. Some areas of Oklahoma could see over 6 inches of rainfall.

Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts to remain weather aware.

