Six years later: Remembering the May 20, 2013 Moore tornado

MOORE, Okla. – Six years ago, a devastating EF-5 tornado hit Moore, killing more than 20 people, including children.

The tornado was just one part of a three-day severe weather event.

On May 20, 2013, the touchdown first started near Chickasha and began to rapidly intensify.

It then produced a tornado on the west side of Newcastle and moved east/northeast into the city of Moore and parts of south Oklahoma City.

The tornado tore through a 17-mile long path before it finally dissipated near Lake Stanley Draper.

Billions of dollars in damages were reported with more than 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged.

25 people were killed in the EF-5 tornado that tore through Moore that day. Ten of those victims were children, seven of them were in the Plaza Towers Elementary School.

Terri Long – 49

Megan Futrell – 29

Case Futrell – 4 months

Shannon Quick – 40

Sydnee Vargyas – 7 months

Karrina Vargyas – 4

Jeany Neely – 38

Antonia Candelaria – 9

Kyle Davis – 8

Janae Hornsby – 9

Sydney Angle – 9

Emily Conatzer -9

Nicolas McCabe – 9

Christopher Legg – 9

Cindy Plumley – 45

Deanna Ward – 70

Rick Jones – 54

William Sass – 63

Gina Stromski – 51

Tewauna Robinson – 45

Randy Smith – 39

Leslie Johnson – 46

Hemant Bhonde – 65

Richard Brown – 41

Kathryn Begay – 90

More than 300 people were injured in the storm.

Today, we honor those we lost and the communities across Oklahoma that recovered and are even stronger today.