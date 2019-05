STILLWATER, Okla. – Stillwater Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to flooding.

Stillwater school officials said there is excessive flooding in and around the city with more rain expected overnight.

As a result, schools will be closed for the day for both students and employees alike.

Due to excessive flooding in and around Stillwater and the National Weather Service forecasting additional rain throughout the night, Stillwater Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, May 21. District employees will observe a Level 1 closing on this date. — Stillwater Schools (@onwardpioneers) May 21, 2019

