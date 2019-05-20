× Super Regional Schedule Set for OU and OSU Softball Teams

The NCAA set dates and times for the best-of-three softball super regionals on Monday.

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are among the final 16 teams that will compete for one of eight spots in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State will play the #4 seed Florida State in Tallahassee.

That schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 Thursday at 6:00 pm

Game 2 Friday at 2:00 pm

Game 3 Saturday at 11:00 am (if necesssary)

Oklahoma is the #1 seed and will play #16 seed Northwestern in Norman.

That schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 Friday at 2:00 pm

Game 2 Saturday at 3:00 pm

Game 3 Sunday at 1:00 pm (if necessary)

The eight winners of the super regionals will advance to the Women’s College World Series May 30-June 4/5 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.