Watch Now: severe weather coverage
Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar
Weather closings and delays

Super Regional Schedule Set for OU and OSU Softball Teams

Posted 6:24 pm, May 20, 2019, by

The NCAA set dates and times for the best-of-three softball super regionals on Monday.

Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are among the final 16 teams that will compete for one of eight spots in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State will play the #4 seed Florida State in Tallahassee.

That schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 Thursday at 6:00 pm

Game 2 Friday at 2:00 pm

Game 3 Saturday at 11:00 am (if necesssary)

 

Oklahoma is the #1 seed and will play #16 seed Northwestern in Norman.

That schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 Friday at 2:00 pm

Game 2 Saturday at 3:00 pm

Game 3 Sunday at 1:00 pm (if necessary)

The eight winners of the super regionals will advance to the Women’s College World Series May 30-June 4/5 at USA Softball  Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.