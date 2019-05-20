× Tornado watch issued for western, central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents across the state are encouraged to stay weather aware as a tornado watch has been issued for much of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties:

Atoka

Beckham

Blaine

Bryan

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Creek

Custer

Dewey

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Greer

Harmon

Hughes

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnston

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Major

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Noble

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Roger Mills

Seminole

Stephens

Tillman

Tulsa

Washita.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials say you should always know your plan and be ready to act in case severe weather moves into your area. If you are new to the state, you might take a moment to familiarize yourself with the county you live in and nearby cities and towns.

Also, make sure you are in a sturdy shelter and are not caught off guard in a car or mobile home. When you are seeking shelter, avoid all flooded areas and make sure your shelter is in a dry area.