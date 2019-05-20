Tornado watch issued for western, central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents across the state are encouraged to stay weather aware as a tornado watch has been issued for much of the state.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties:
- Atoka
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Bryan
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Creek
- Custer
- Dewey
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grady
- Greer
- Harmon
- Hughes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Major
- Marshall
- McClain
- Murray
- Noble
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Roger Mills
- Seminole
- Stephens
- Tillman
- Tulsa
- Washita.
The tornado watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Officials say you should always know your plan and be ready to act in case severe weather moves into your area. If you are new to the state, you might take a moment to familiarize yourself with the county you live in and nearby cities and towns.
Also, make sure you are in a sturdy shelter and are not caught off guard in a car or mobile home. When you are seeking shelter, avoid all flooded areas and make sure your shelter is in a dry area.