10 people, including children, rescued from El Reno homes due to flooding

EL RENO, Okla. – Several people had to be rescued from their homes due to heavy flooding early Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, several fire and rescue crews responded to the area of Radio Road and Elm to rescue people who were trapped in their flooded homes.

"We woke up at about 5 o'clock this morning because we could hear the water flowing and that's not normal. So, I bent down and I heard it in the vents,” Tiffany Thompson told News 4.

Thompson said, then, she noticed water starting to pour through the windows of her family’s home.

"My husband is 6'2, and it was almost up to his waist,” she said. "I'm glad that we were able to get out. I think there should be a plan in action, just in case it ever happens again, we can get out sooner. I'm just glad to be out, though.”

Thompson and her family were one of two families who had to be rescued from their homes Tuesday morning due to flooding.

"It was scary. Scary, especially when you got grandbabies," Tammy Flowers told News 4.

In all, 10 people, including some children, were rescued.

"On the northwest side of town, I think there was eight victims that we pulled out of the house. I believe it was about 12 inches inside their house,” said Jonathan Strahorn with the El Reno Swift Water Rescue Team.

Thankfully, everyone is okay.

"I'm so thankful that we're all okay, and I'm so glad that Richland, Yukon, El Reno, Oklahoma City fire and rescue were able to come together to get us out. I can't thank them enough because I didn't know how we were going to get out,” Thompson said.