City leaders in Kingfisher, Guthrie preparing for creeks, rivers to crest

KINGFISHER, Okla. – City leaders in two local communities are closely watching nearby creeks and lakes in order to prepare for possible flooding.

City officials with Kingfisher say the National Weather Service is anticipating Kingfisher Creek to crest at 24.2 feet on Tuesday afternoon, which is one foot above the banks.

If that happens, they will close U.S. 81 and OK 33.

“Please stay away from moving waters and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. We are working with Red Cross to set up a shelter for residents in the flood plains to evacuate to, if needed, more info to come as soon as Red Cross advises,” the City of Kingfisher wrote on Facebook.

In Guthrie, city leaders say the Cimarron River is predicted to crest early Wednesday morning at 24.6 feet.

“We are projecting that we will have to close US 77 north of Guthrie sometime around noon or shortly after,” Guthrie Fire posted on Facebook.