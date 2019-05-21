× El Reno city officials: Heavy flooding affecting the community; temporary shelter opened

EL RENO, Okla. – City officials in El Reno are warning residents to stay home and avoid any travel due to heavy flooding in many areas.

The city says flooding is affecting many areas of the community Tuesday morning and water will continue to rise for the next six to eight hours.

Emergency crews are working to help those affected by high water.

El Reno Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday.

And, eastbound and westbound I-40 is closed at US-81 at El Reno in Canadian County due to flooding at Six-Mile Creek. Eastbound I-40 traffic is detouring at Radio Rd. (mm 123) to SH-66 and westbound I-40 traffic is detouring at US-81 to SH-66.

A temporary shelter has been opened at 401 S. Grand and the Red Cross is responding to assist.