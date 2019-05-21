El Reno responds to dozens of water rescues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - Dozens of people are safe in El Reno, but many had to be rescued from their homes and cars Tuesday morning.

And, the El Reno Fire Department said they’re not out of the clear yet.

“There’s water everywhere,” said a woman being rescued.

A family is shaken by the Oklahoma flood waters. The El Reno Fire Department worked quickly to rescue them from their home.

“We are totally fine,” said a woman being rescued.

Others, like Ken Owens, evacuated ahead of time but returned Tuesday afternoon to their yard looking like a lake.

“It’s pretty shocking,” Owens said. “We just came out to see if I could get in, and it was all underwater and the dogs are on the back porch.”

Thankfully, the dogs were fine.

But, for Monica Guzman, she’s stressed about not being able to check on her new, fixed up home.

“I’m glad that we were not there when this happened,” Guzman said. “I’m glad that my kids were not here.”

Otherwise, they probably would’ve joined the other family and been one of the dozens rescued by the El Reno Fire Department.

“It’s kind of been a crazy day since very early this morning,” said Chief Kent Lagaly.

El Reno Mayor Matt White also lended a hand in the clean-up following the storms.

“They never get easier when you do these things. People are displaced from their homes,” White said. “It’s very traumatic, and there’s been a lot of flooding.”

And, it’s not over yet.

Lagaly said, although the heavy rain is over, they expect some of the water to rise and crest along the north Canadian River. He hopes people who live nearby are being proactive.

“Go ahead and give us a call, let us come out here during the daylight when we know that we can do our job as safely as possible,” he said.

Through the devastation, many are grateful for the resilient work by the first responders.

“It’s a really good thing,” Owens said. “Everybody joins together.”

And, for those affected by the flooding in El Reno, the Jenks Annex Building is open for shelter.

35.532274 -97.955049