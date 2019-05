EL RENO, Okla. – Multiple people were rescued from a flooded home near El Reno.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near Radio Road and Elm just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 flew over the scene as crews with the Richland Fire Department drove a vehicle to the home to help the family.

Crews led several people out of the home to the vehicle and everyone is OK.