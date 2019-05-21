Families in Perry assessing the damage left behind by severe storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY, Okla. - A family in Perry is picking up the pieces after a storm destroyed their home on Monday afternoon.

"I said, 'What did you say?' She said, 'Our house is gone,'" one resident told News 4.

The family, who lives along Hwy 164 in Perry, will likely have to rebuild their home after severe storms caused major damage to the structure.

The roof was pulled off the home, which then caused severe flooding inside the house.

Residents not too far away were also dealing with damage to a barn.

The strong winds ripped the roof off of the structure, twisted it, and sent it into a field.

"It pulled the posts out of the ground," one man said.