“I miss him,” 5 Oklahoma siblings hope to be reunited under one roof

OKLAHOMA CITY - Five siblings are all hoping to find a loving home together soon.

The siblings: Jason, Johnny, Rosie, Bella and Jazzy range in age from 8-years-old down to 2-years-old.

Jason, 8, is the oldest and is a natural leader, while 7-year-old Rosie loves singing tunes from Frozen.

Johnny is 5-years-old and is an outgoing child, while Bella is sweet and quiet.

Meanwhile, 2-year-old Jazzy wanted to hold on to Jason's hand.

The brothers and sisters are dealing with a lot since they were moved into DHS care last April. They are now split into two homes with the four younger siblings together, and Jason in another home.

"I miss him," Johnny said.

While they wish they could go back to their old home, they're now learning how to navigate a new world.

"We are brother and sister, and I miss him because my heart goes fast when I miss him,” Rosie said.

A heart hopeful they can all be under one roof someday with their own place to call home.

For more information on adopting Jason, Jazzy, Johnny, Rosie and Bella, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit okfosters.org.

