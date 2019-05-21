“It’s one of the more of catastrophic flooding incidents I’ve seen,” Several Stillwater roads closed due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Several roadways were closed in Stillwater on Tuesday following overnight rain and severe weather.

Early Tuesday morning, the city announced more than 20 roads were closed including Country Club Road.

Tom Houston, a lifelong resident of Stillwater, said flooding like he had seen throughout the day was not typical.

"It’s one of the more of catastrophic flooding incidents I’ve seen in Stillwater. There’s areas of Stillwater that hardly ever flood that are way underwater," Houston told News 4. "I went to bible study this morning, and it took me 30 minutes to get to my location. It’s usually a 10-minute trip. I had to go around the outside of Stillwater."

Houston also witnessed a woman stuck in her car and trapped in a body of water along Country Club Road.

"She was panicking, had her window down, said “I don’t want to drown” and we got out. I called 911 and told them what was going on," he said. "They said, "Well don’t put yourself at risk." I said, "Well, I may have to here in a minute because she’s about to start sinking" and, thankfully, some other people came."

The woman was rescued without serious injuries, according to Houston.

While the scenario was a case of people helping people, Rachel Royston found herself in a different one. Royston is the executive director of the Turning Point ranch, which has 13 trained therapeutic horses.

"All the round bales of hay are underwater. All of our arena props and tools, our western bridge, everything is floating and probably will float away. Our feed room are under four feet of water," Royston said.

The ranch itself, located on S. Country Club Road, was flooded forcing an evacuation. It is right by the Bridgeport Apartments, so Royston and volunteers and staff were able to safely lead the horses to dry land using the apartment complex's parking lot. Though, the complex also experienced flooding.

"There was actually a boat back there, and we had to ask them to stop because the horses were like what is this? A boat? So, it was really kind of funny, but we were up over our knees in their parking lots," Royston said. "They’ve [apartment] got a ton of loss for their residents and their vehicles and stuff too."

Residents like Matt Cooper decided to stay elsewhere on Tuesday. Cooper, along with his family, decided to stay at a hotel room across the street.

"The creek back there overflowed into the pond and basically four feet of water in some spots," he said. "Both of my trucks are underwater, like almost underwater."

According to the Stillwater Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Payne County lasting through 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For an updated list of road closures, click here.

Cooper said he's unsure when his family will return to their home.

"I don’t know if it’s going to get worse or if we’re supposed to get anymore rain. It is Oklahoma after all, so I want to get the kids out of here while we can," he told News 4.